San Francisco kicks off curbside EV charging program

The city of San Francisco, led by Mayor Daniel Lurie, had launched the Curbside Electric Vehicle Charging Program, which unlocks curbside charging at different locations across the city.

Mayor Lurie’s office said it’s a move the city hopes will empower citizens to use clean energy and help San Francisco reach its climate goals. Mayor Lurie and Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman introduced the legislation behind the program in March.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is now accepting applications from companies seeking permits to develop curbside charging sites.

The program formalizes a pilot launched in April 2025 that tested curbside chargers and helped city officials assess neighborhood demand, grid readiness, and potential charging locations.

The city aims to have 100 curbside EV charging stations by 2030.

Under the two-phase permitting process, companies must first demonstrate their experience, qualifications, financial readiness, and ability to meet reliability standards.

Officials said the program is intended to help residents of apartments, condominiums, and other multifamily buildings who lack access to home charging.