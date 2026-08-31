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Former Golden Gate Fields racetrack to become East Bay park

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 31, 2026 at 12:10 PM PDT
Golden Gate Fields racetrack
duluoz cats
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Golden Gate Fields racetrack

The money was proposed in a bill from state Sen. Jesse Arreguin that was made public Saturday.

The 161-acre property was a racetrack from 1941 until it closed in 2024 amid a national economic downturn in horse racing.

The Trust for Public Land agreed to purchase the land earlier this year if it could raise the needed $175 million before the end of 2026.

The Berkeley Scanner reported Arreguin's bill would allocate funds from the state's Prop 4 climate bond that was passed in 2024. That proposition authorized issuing $10 billion in bonds to fund a range of climate resilience and safe drinking water projects.

The Trust for Public Land had about $20 million on hand when it entered into the purchase agreement. If approved, the new funding would complete the deal.

The Trust for Public Land then plans to donate the land — which is split between the city lines of Albany and Berkeley — to the East Bay Regional Park District.

The organization's proposal for the land includes a combination of recreation amenities and open space. The park would link other protected parkland and form a contiguous open space connecting to Albany Beach, McLaughlin Eastshore State Park, Point Isabel Regional Shoreline, Albany Bulb, and Brooks Island Regional Preserve.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid