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Newsom, state Democrats vow to fight Trump executive order on mail-in ballots

KALW | By Laura Fitzgerald,
CapRadio
Published August 26, 2026 at 10:45 AM PDT
Flickr / Creative Commons
A mail-in ballot from Sonoma County

California Democrats are pushing back on a US Supreme Court ruling on Monday allowing President Trump’s executive order on vote by mail ballots to take effect temporarily.

Trump’s order tasks the Department of Homeland Security with coming up with a federal list of eligible voters. It also requires the US Postal Service to determine which voters are able to receive a vote by mail ballot.

Democrats in California say the order will disrupt the state’s election process, with just over five weeks until ballots are mailed to voters.

"This just creates chaos," said Assemblymember Marc Berman.

Berman used to chair the Assembly Elections Committee.

"It really creates chaos for our elections administrators," he added. "It creates chaos for voters. That, I think, will continue to kind of erode people’s faith in our elections and our democracy, and that’s a really damaging thing."

Governor Gavin Newsom says California will sue to challenge the emergency ruling. Democrats are also pushing a number of bills aimed at expanding voting rights in California.
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Laura Fitzgerald
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