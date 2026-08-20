State Democrats push voter ID campaign

Democrats launched their campaign against California’s proposed voter ID measure Tuesday, by trying to link the measure to President Donald Trump.

Proposition 39 would require voters to show a government-issued ID when they vote. Those who cast a vote by mail ballot would have to list the last four digits of a government ID number on the ballot.

Democrats say it’ll disenfranchise voters, discourage participation, and increase election costs. They are also trying to defeat the measure by tying it to Trump.

"Don’t let anyone make you afraid to vote," said Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, "don’t let anyone make it harder for your neighbor to vote, and don’t let Donald Trump bring his voter suppression agenda to California."

US Senator Alex Padilla compared the voter ID proposal to last year’s redistricting measure.

"Just like we did last fall with Proposition 50," said Padilla, "this November the voters of California have a chance to fight back against Donald Trump."

Republican Assemblymember Carl DeMaio, who heads the conservative group Reform California, proposed the initiative. He spoke on his Youtube channel when the measure qualified.

"The politicians in California," said DeMaio, "they want you to think that this is a partisan initiative. It’s not, it’s just good government."

Recent polling shows Californians do view the voter ID proposition through a partisan lens.

A recent UC Berkeley poll indicates 93% of Republicans say they’ll vote yes while 80% of Democrats say they’ll oppose.