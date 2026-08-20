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ICE Detention Center inspection ratings improve while death rates rise

KALW | By CapRadio
Published August 20, 2026 at 11:50 AM PDT
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detain a man during an operation in Los Angeles, California on June 12, 2025.
Tia Dufour
/
Wikimedia Commons
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detain a man during an operation in Los Angeles, California on June 12, 2025.

The number of immigration detention centers with “superior” inspection grades has tripled since 2024. That’s according to an analysis released Tuesday by the Office of Detention Oversight. That’s a sub-agency of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

While these ratings have been on the rise, so have death rates at detention centers. 2025 was the deadliest year for people in ICE custody in the last two decades.

Also ticking up, complaints about living conditions at these facilities. Just last month, a federal judge ordered access to clean drinking water and other major changes at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in San Bernardino.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, ICE had yet to comment on the findings.
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