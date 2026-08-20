How much should utilities pay for wildfires?

Governor Gavin Newsom wants to limit how much utilities pay for catastrophic wildfires. But, details for the proposal have yet to be released as the legislative session comes to a close.

From a bird’s eye view, Newsom’s proposal would cap how much private utilities pay when their equipment sparks devastating wildfires. This comes as the state’s wildfire liability fund is expected to run dry after compensating victims of the Eaton Fire in Altadena.

But with just over a week left before lawmakers leave the Capitol the proposal still isn’t in print as legislative leaders negotiate with Newsom’s team. Democratic Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas.

"As soon as we have news to break or share, you’ll hear from us," said Rivas.

At a recent press conference, Democratic Senate leader Monique Limon was asked about the possibility of a special session if the proposal doesn’t come together in time.

"I have not heard of a special session at this moment," Limon said. "That is going to be at the will and call of the governor."

Wildfire liability has long been debated at the Capitol. Now in his last few months in office, Newsom wants to find a way to protect utilities from going under and prioritize victim payments over insurance companies.

"I am certain that independent of what we accomplish over the next 13 days we will continue to have these conversations," added Limon, "because they are issues that are relevant and impacting all of our state.

Proposals have to be in print late next week in order for lawmakers to vote on them by August 31.