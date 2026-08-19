Valkyries to host next year’s WNBA All Star Game

The WNBA announced that the league's All-Star Game next year is coming to Balhalla.

Now in their second season, the Valkyries have made it to the WNBA playoffs in each of their first two years after clinching a postseason spot Monday.

The Valkyries have been an overwhelming success at the box office, as well. The franchise has led the WNBA in attendance the last two seasons, drawing more than 18,000 fans a game – including a string of sellouts.

San Francisco hosted last year’s NBA All-Star Game. The Bay Area recently hosted the Super Bowl and FIFA World Cup earlier this year.

Last week, Major League Baseball announced that Oracle Park will host the 2028 All Star Game.