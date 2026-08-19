© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State legislature attempting to save transportation funding

KALW | By CapRadio
Published August 19, 2026 at 2:10 PM PDT
The California State Capitol Building in Sacramento, CA.
Christopher Padalinski
/
Wikimedia Commons / Creative Commons
The California State Capitol Building in Sacramento, CA.

State lawmakers are scrambling to protect funding for climate programs after changes to California’s cap-and-invest program reduced the money available to them.

State Senator Dave Cortese says his proposal focuses on protecting transportation funding.

“It’s also, in a sense, the most vulnerable piece of it because transportation doesn’t really have any other source of funding going on in the Legislature,” said Cortese.

California’s cap-and-invest program generates billions of dollars through the sale of pollution credits. Money generated from those sales is meant to support transportation, housing and other climate programs.

Cortese says lawmakers and the next governor will need to work on a longer-term plan as revenue from the program declines.
Bay Area Headlines
CapRadio
See stories by CapRadio