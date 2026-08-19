Firefighters making progress against wildfire near Big Sur

Fire crews gained a little ground overnight on the Timber Fire in Monterey County, with containment inching up to 24%.

Cal Fire officials said earlier this morning that the fire is now more than 5,500 acres and continues to burn in the rugged Central Coast wilderness around Big Sur.

The Timber Fire sparked 11 days ago and has spread quickly.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune reported that nearly 2,000 fire personnel are working the fire.

Yesterday, the Monterey County Sheriff’s office downgraded three evacuation orders to warnings, leaving two areas on orders and eight on warnings.

The fire is backing slowly toward the Big Sur River and burning at a low intensity on the northeastern side of the blaze and remains south of the river. On the western side, fire crews will work to improve contingency lines today and engage in mop up operations.

Monterey County officials said a disaster shelter at Carmel Middle School was closed.