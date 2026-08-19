Community members protest planned closure of SOMA support center

A rally is being held today in San Francisco’s SOMA community over the fate of a center assisting the homeless.

The center in question is the embattled Sixth Street Self-Help Center, which serves the needs of many homeless residents, helping more than 4,000 people annually and connecting them to permanent housing.

Mission Local reports that Mayor Daniel Lurie’s administration quietly terminated the center’s lease at 169 Sixth Street. The city is demanding the center close by the end of the year and relocate its staff about eight blocks away to the Hospitality House at 146 Leavenworth Street in the Tenderloin.

Some community and business groups claim the presence of the center is responsible for unsafe and unclean conditions plaguing the neighborhood.

Hospitality House says the move is punitive, shifting vital services in the area that is being planned for economic revitalization. They have organized the two-hour rally, starting today at 11:00 a.m., to protest the city’s move.