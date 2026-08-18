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Poll: majority of likely California voters support a billionaire tax

KALW | By Ellie Prickett-Morgan
Published August 18, 2026 at 3:27 PM PDT
Ellie Prickett-Morgan
/
KALW News
New polling from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. Likely voters were asked if they would support Prop 40, the "Billionaire Tax."

A new poll from UC Berkeley found that the majority of likely voters support Prop 40 — the “Billionaire Tax.”

The poll, released last week, shows that the tax is most popular with young voters and registered Democrats.

Prop 40 would impose a one-time 5% tax on Californians with assets valued at more than $1 billion. California is home to more than 200 billionaires, according to reporting from Business Insider back in June.

The funds are intended to make up for deep federal cuts to public healthcare and nutrition programs.

Supporters of the proposition include Congressman Ro Khanna and SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West. Governor Gavin Newsom has expressed his opposition to the billionaire tax.

Voters will get to decide if the proposition moves forward this coming November.
Bay Area Headlines
Ellie Prickett-Morgan
UC Berkeley School of Journalism Grad. Their work has appeared in Street Spirit, Mother Jones, and KQED.
See stories by Ellie Prickett-Morgan