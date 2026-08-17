Waymo expanding to Sacramento, San Diego

Waymo announced Friday it’s received the green light from state regulators to bring its driverless ride-hailing service to Sacramento and San Diego.

The approval by the California Public Utilities Commission means passengers in the Capital City and San Diego will soon be able to hop in a driverless car and tell it where to go. Waymo has been testing its vehicles in Sacramento for weeks, but with technicians in the cars.

In a statement, the Silicon Valley company said its expansion “will be gradual” and “guided by safety.” City of Sacramento leaders have said the robotaxis could make local streets safer and reduce pedestrian deaths.

The approval also allows Waymo to expand existing service in the Bay Area and LA.

