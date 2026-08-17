'Suspense files' on chopping block in Sacramento

California lawmakers dispensed with their Appropriations suspense files on Thursday.

The suspense file is where bills that cost over a certain threshold are placed until lawmakers can vote on which ones should move forward. It allows lawmakers and interest groups an opportunity to kill bills they don’t like behind closed doors.

A controversial measure that would expand California’s ability to go after companies with monopolistic behavior made it out, but the committee watered it down to remove a private right of action. California’s business communities have launched a widespread campaign against the measure.

A bill that would’ve allowed California’s Department of Public Health access to ICE detention facilities for safety inspections was killed, as was a measure aimed at limiting smartphone use in K through 8 classrooms.

An effort to crack down on ticket scalping for live entertainment at independent venues and a bill to study reintroducing the grizzly bear to California also stalled.