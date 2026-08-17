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New council gives young adults a say in California's environmental policy

KALW
Published August 17, 2026 at 12:57 PM PDT
California State Capitol
Andre M.
/
Wikimedia
California State Capitol

California is inviting teenagers and young adults to help shape state environmental policy.

The state Environmental Protection Agency is taking applications for its first Environmental Youth Advisory Council. It’s open to Californians ages 14 to 20. Members will meet with state officials and weigh in on environmental issues.

CalEPA Secretary Yana Garcia says the next generation has a valuable perspective on the world they'll inherit.

“Young people in particular over the past few years have experienced devastating wildfires," said Garcia. "They've experienced the impacts of storms and floods, and they know very well what once in a generation drought conditions look like.“

A similar federal youth panel was eliminated under the Trump administration last year.

Participation in the council does not pay, but the state will cover travel costs. Applications are open through September 21st.

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