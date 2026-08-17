Big Sur fire continues to spread

The Timber Fire in the unincorporated Big Sur area of Monterey County was 15% contained yesterday afternoon.

The fire in Los Padres National Forest was at about 4,870 acres as of Cal Fire's latest update .

Fire crews led by a Cal Fire incident management team made progress digging and reopening fire containment lines, with bulldozer containment lines on the north side of the fire complete.

Air attacks were conducted throughout the day Friday to assist the more than 1,800 firefighters on the ground.

Hot spots were detected above homes in the Castro Canyon area, where Cal Fire said crews were focusing efforts on last weekend.

All previous evacuation orders and warnings for residents from Partington Creek to Pheneger Creek and surrounding areas remained in place.

State Highway 1 remained closed in the area. There were more than 500 structures threatened, but none had been damaged or destroyed as of Sunday.

About 640 residents were under evacuation orders and another roughly 350 were under evacuation warnings as of yesterday.