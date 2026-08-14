New rules to run for Secretary of State?

Republican lawmakers are pushing new measures with the goal of making California’s top elections office nonpartisan.

Republicans want to amend the state constitution to prevent candidates for Secretary of State from running under a party affiliation. The office oversees California elections.

Assemblymember Josh Hoover of Folsom is one of the lawmakers behind the measure.

"Plain and simple," said Hoover, "we believe the individual administering our election system should represent the people of California, not a specific political party of perspective."

Judicial, city, county, and school board candidates are currently required to run as nonpartisans. The State Superintendent of Public Instruction is the only nonpartisan statewide office.

This constitutional amendment to add the Secretary of State’s office to that list would have to get support from two thirds of the legislature before going before voters.

"We’re not deciding this for California," Republican Assemblymember Natasha Johnson said. "We’re giving Californians the chance to decide for themselves."

Democratic Assemblymember Gail Pellerin who chairs the Assembly Elections Committee said in a statement she would consider the proposal, but that the debate would be better suited for a future legislative session when lawmakers have more time to deliberate.

The soonest it could appear on the ballot is 2028.