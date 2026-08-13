'Every kind of person is here' — fans celebrate the Valkyries' stance on inclusion

Outside the Valkyries home game on Wednesday, Arne Johnson stood underneath a billowing transgender rights flag. As a parent of a trans child and a member of Rainbow Families Action, he had a message for the Valkyries: gratitude. "We’re here today to thank Gabby and the coach for speaking so clearly and explicitly," he said.

Johnson is referencing comments made by the Valkyries star player Gabby Williams, who said, "I would welcome a trans athlete on my team or against my team any time, I don’t think it’s a problem in the world, it’s just another way to attack trans people."

Maya Goldberg-Safir / KALW News. Outside of Chase Center, or "Ballhalla," as its affectionately known, trans rights advocates wave a transgender pride flag.

Last month, Indiana fever guard Sophie Cunningham told ESPN in a print feature that she’s against "biological men" in women’s sports. She then doubled down at a press conference : "I mean I said what I said, I think it’s kind of common sense."

In fact, no transgender women have ever been known to play in the WNBA. But Cunningham’s words proved to be a political dog whistle.

Last week, two retired NBA players announced they’re intending to declare for the 2027 WNBA draft. On Wednesday, the league denounced stunts like this as being in “bad faith.”

Outside of Chase Center on Wednesday, Johnson said that trans youth face severe disadvantages in sports.

"Everybody's kids are told when they're young, as a transgender person, that you are not allowed in these spaces," said Johnson. "And so, by the time they're old enough to be good enough, they've already been driven out [by] the feeling that they don't belong."

Maya Goldberg-Safir / KALW News Local transgender community organizer, artist and politician Honey Mahogany - also a Valkyries fan - attended the August 12 home game at Chase Center.

Johnson expressed pride in being a Valkyries fan, a team he says is welcoming to queer community. "Look around us! There’s every kind of person is here, and they’re all going into this game. We’re not gonna go away just because a couple snots do some things online."

At Ballhalla, says Johnson, "everybody gets to be here." That includes transgender fans and their allies, who are here to stay.