Bill would limit sharing license plate data

A bill advancing in the state Legislature would limit how long law enforcement agencies can retain data from license plate readers.

The proposal caps that retention period at 30 days. And it comes amid growing concern that license plate reader data is being shared and used inappropriately.

Police agencies say the technology has helped solve murders, recover stolen vehicles, and investigate serious crimes.

But privacy advocates say the technology's gone too far…with little oversight. They point to examples of police using the data to stalk their exes, and a Flock Safety pilot program where that company shared local license plate data with federal immigration authorities.

Riverside Senator Sabrina Cervantes wrote the bill.

"This bill is about one simple principle: protecting the privacy and safety of Californians while ensuring law enforcement tools are used responsibly before it's too late," said Cervantes.

Governor Newsom vetoed a similar bill last year, saying it could slow down cold case investigations and hinder finding missing people.

This year's version tries to address his concerns. Police would be able to keep data as long as it pertains to an active investigation or a missing persons case.