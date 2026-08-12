Legislators, labor activists lobby to rein in monopolies

Democratic lawmakers and labor leaders are rallying behind an effort to crack down on monopolies in California ahead of the end of the legislative session.

The bill would make it easier for California to go after companies with anticompetitive practices.

Democratic Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry introduced the bill.

"When a dominant company uses its power to shut out competition and hurt small business, consumers, or workers," said Aguiar-Curry. "California should have the tools to step in."

The Cartwright Act in California bans two companies from coming together to limit trade and competition in a certain market. This bill would also prohibit a single company from monopolizing an industry.

Proponents say it would support the state’s small businesses and give workers more choices.

But the bill has an uphill battle at the Capitol. Numerous business and tech groups oppose the bill, arguing it would expose California businesses to unlimited lawsuits.

Eric Enson, an advocate for the California Chamber of Commerce, argued in committee that the organization didn’t see a need for the bill.

"California has the strongest antitrust laws in the nation," said Enson, "and the California attorney general is probably the most active in challenging monopolization and other alleged, abusive conduct. "

The bill is sitting on the Appropriations suspense file in the Senate, where lawmakers will determine if the bill moves forward this week.