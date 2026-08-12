California rideshare drivers form a union

California is home to more than 800,000 active rideshare drivers. State regulations enacted last year required that 30% of active drivers pledge support for a union before one could form.

In Los Angeles yesterday, drivers and organizers celebrated the formation of the largest gig driver union in the nation.

California is home to more than 800,000 active rideshare drivers. State regulations enacted last year required that 30% of active drivers pledge support for a union before one could form.

Last week, the California Gig Workers Union found out they met that requirement — meaning more than 200,000 workers signed on.

Joseph Augusto, a San Francisco-based Uber driver of more than a decade, was one of those workers.

" Rideshare drivers are always on the move," said Augusto. "We don't have a boss. We have an app that we can point to."

Augusto’s main hub is the San Francisco International Airport, one of the few places where rideshare drivers consistently congregate. He says his primary concern is improving pay for drivers.

In a statement emailed to KALW, Head of Uber Public Policy and Communications Ramona Prieto said, “We look forward to our work ahead with the California Gig Workers Union and the state.”

A statement from Lyft echoed the same sentiment, stating, “We're committed to engaging in good faith.”

The state will have 30 days to certify the union. Massachusetts and Illinois have also opened similar legal pathways for gig worker unions to form.