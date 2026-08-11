Drifting smoke from Timber Fire prompts air quality advisory

The Bay Area Air District issued an air quality advisory through tomorrow as wildfire smoke from Monterey County is expected to drift into the South Bay and East Bay.

The Timber Fire started Saturday, in Monterey County, before spreading across several hundred acres. By this morning, the fire had grown to 2,000 acres, with only 5% contained.

Cal Fire said flames are continuously spreading through grass, brush and oak woodland, forcing authorities to issue multiple evacuation orders and close all state parks in the Big Sur area.

The Bay Area Air District said earlier today that smoky, hazy skies and the smell of smoke may affect areas in the South and East Bay. Pollution levels were not expected to exceed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 24-hour health standards, but the air quality could still become unhealthy as smoke conditions change.