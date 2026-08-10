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Newsom offering rebates to first-time EV owners

KALW | By Laura Fitzgerald,
CapRadio
Published August 10, 2026 at 11:26 AM PDT
Governor Gavin Newsom
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Governor Gavin Newsom

California will now offer rebates for first-time buyers of electric vehicles in an effort to make them more affordable and meet climate goals.

Californians looking to buy their first zero-emission vehicle can now get $ 3,500 off a new one and $1,750 off one that’s used. Drivers don’t have to apply, the rebate is knocked off the price before they drive their new electric car off the lot.

This comes after the Trump administration rolled back Biden-era tax credits for EV purchases, which Governor Gavin Newsom criticized.

"As we’re doubling down on our low-carbon green growth efforts here, where the United States is doubling down on stupid," said Newsom. "We’re trying in California to maintain our dominance in this space.

In 2020, Newsom mandated that all new cars sold in California must be zero-emission or hybrid by 2035. He says these rebates could help the state meet this goal.
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