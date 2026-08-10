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Former Warriors Hall of Fame coach Don Nelson dead at 86

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 10, 2026 at 12:15 PM PDT
Former Warriors Head Coach Don Nelson
Sean P. Anderson
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Former Warriors Head Coach Don Nelson

Another Bay Area sports legend has passed away.

Don Nelson, a former head coach of the Golden State Warriors, died yesterday. He was 86.

The family of Nelson – who coached the Dubs from 1988 to 1995 and 2006 to 2010 – announced his death in a statement yesterday. As a player for the Boston Celtics, Nelson won five NBA championships in 11 years.

After he retired from playing, Nelson coached four NBA teams, winning 1,335 games – the second-most in league history. He was named the league’s coach of the year three times. He was voted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

An innovator, Nelson coached the Dubs during the heyday of the team’s high-scoring Run-TMC era, when they were led by Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin. In his second stint with the Warriors, he was the first pro coach of superstar Stephen Curry.
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Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid