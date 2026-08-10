AC Transit announces changes to back-to-school schedule

AC Transit's Supplementary School Service returned yesterday, operating 46 supplemental bus services to students across Alameda and Contra Costa counties for the 2026-27 school year.

AC Transit said the 600-series routes, which follow the academic calendar, are expected to carry about 30,000 students.

The supplemental service helps address gaps in traditional school bus transportation. Many East Bay school districts offer open enrollment that allows students to attend schools outside their neighborhoods.

AC Transit coordinates with participating districts to align bus schedules with school bell times, when possible.

Students ages five to 18 can receive a 50% discount on AC Transit fares with a Youth Clipper card. Eligible Alameda County students in grades six through 12 may also qualify for the Student Transit Pass Program, which provides unlimited free bus rides.

AC Transit also announced other service changes effective yesterday. These include new permanent bus stop locations at the West Oakland BART Station ahead of construction of the Mandela Station project, an adjustment to the final stop on Line 60 serving Cal State East Bay, and schedule changes on select routes intended to improve on-time performance.

