Thousands of Bay Area immigrants under cyber surveillance

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, has stepped up its surveillance of thousands of immigrants in the Bay Area, utilizing new technology to do so.

Mission Local reports the increased surveillance is part of the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program, enacted about 20 years ago.

In the San Francisco “area of responsibility” – which covers Northern California, Hawaii, Guam and Saipan – more than 20,000 immigrants are under some kind of surveillance.

According to ICE data released last month, more than 16,000 immigrants use SMARTLINK, a smartphone app that tracks their movements. The others wear electronic ankle or wrist monitors that do the same thing.

A Congressional Research Report says that decisions to monitor individual immigrants are based on criminal history, alleged gang affiliation, as well as family and community ties. A University of Washington study said the devices slightly improved the percentage of immigrants showing up for court appearances.

Mission Local reports that some immigrants are complaining that the added surveillance devices are uncomfortable and make it difficult for some to find or keep work. Others told the website that they had been fitted to ankle or wrist monitors, despite not having a criminal record.