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Rehab project to close lanes tonight, Friday night

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 6, 2026 at 4:22 PM PDT
An electric Caltrain sits at a platform in San Francisco. Customers are preparing to board.
Zain Alexander Iqbal
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KALW News
A new electric Caltrain sits at a platform at the San Francisco Caltrain Station.

Caltrans will close multiple lanes overnight on San Francisco's Park Presidio Boulevard and California Street as crews continue work on the 19th Avenue Rehabilitation Project.

The transit agency said the closures will start tonight at 8 p.m. include two southbound lanes, one northbound lane, and the median area. All lanes are scheduled to reopen tomorrow morning at six o’clock.

Caltrans added that more overnight lane closures are planned tomorrow night as the project continues.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid