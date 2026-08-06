Rehab project to close lanes tonight, Friday night

Caltrans will close multiple lanes overnight on San Francisco's Park Presidio Boulevard and California Street as crews continue work on the 19th Avenue Rehabilitation Project.

The transit agency said the closures will start tonight at 8 p.m. include two southbound lanes, one northbound lane, and the median area. All lanes are scheduled to reopen tomorrow morning at six o’clock.

Caltrans added that more overnight lane closures are planned tomorrow night as the project continues.

