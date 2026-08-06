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Alameda County approves LGBTQ+ health initiative

KALW | By Ellie Prickett-Morgan
Published August 6, 2026 at 4:23 PM PDT
An image of a building in the distance reflecting against the water of Lake Merritt below it, with the silhouetted branches of a tree in the foreground.
Alaa Mostafa
/
KALW News
View of Lake Merritt in Oakland. The Oakland LGBT Center is situated on the Lakeshore side of the lake,

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $1.5 million health initiative earlier this week, funding services for LGBTQ+ residents.

The newly approved funding will go towards expanding access to gender-affirming healthcare, mental health services, crisis response, and healthcare navigation for the county’s LGBTQ+ residents.

In 2025, the Trump administration cut more than $800 million in grant funding for LGBTQ+ health programs and research, according to reporting from the New York Times

Joe Hawkins is the co-founder of the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center. In June of last year, Hawkins told the Board of Supervisors his organization was one of those affected

"The Trump administration recently cut a grant that we had," said Hawkins, over a year ago. "One third of our budget is gone."

Tuesday’s health initiative is the county filling in funding gaps left by the federal government.
Bay Area Headlines
Ellie Prickett-Morgan
UC Berkeley School of Journalism Grad. Their work has appeared in Street Spirit, Mother Jones, and KQED.
See stories by Ellie Prickett-Morgan