Demands for UCs to do more to return tribal remains

California lawmakers and tribal leaders demanded the University of California system do more to repatriate thousands of human remains and sacred cultural items.

During a joint committee hearing today, state auditors blamed systematic delays, incomplete inventories, and unspent funds for vacancies that were never filled.

They warned that at the current rate, it could take some UCs decades to return remains to their people. Lawmakers like Democratic Assemblymember Chris Rodgers expressed disappointment and confusion.

“I was thinking about it in context of my kid who was running around on our floor yesterday," said Rodgers. "He's two and some of these timelines that you're talking about he'll be applying to hopefully go to your institutions by the time you meet that. As a UC alum, that's so embarrassing.”

Auditors suggested earmarking larger percentages of the UC budget dedicated to coordinators, who would help ensure faster repatriation. There were concerns that path could violate the UC system's constitutional autonomy.