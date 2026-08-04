El Farolito soccer team takes home second national title

Saturday, Mission-based taqueria chain El Farolito’s soccer team took home its second title in three years in the National Premier Soccer League .

The NPSL is one of the largest player development leagues in the US, with more than 90 teams. For the finals, El Farolito travelled to Virginia to take on the previously undefeated Bristol Rhythm . The game drew record attendance .

But that didn’t stop the self-proclaimed “Burrito Boys” from beating the Rhythm 3-NIL.

El Farolito Soccer Club is made up of former professional players from around the world, but also Bay Area locals working regular jobs, according to reporting from El Tecolote .

Taqueria El Farolito founder Salvador Lopez , started the team in 1985, two years after opening the restaurant. Now, his son, Santiago , co-manages what became a chain of restaurants, and is also the team’s head coach. He says getting to represent the Bay is everything to him.

"This adds to... the great generations that El Farolito built on," said Santiago. "And for me, it's a great honor to be part of this."