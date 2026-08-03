Prosecutors release witness list for Sheng Thao corruption trial

A virtual who’s who of former top Oakland government officials, a sitting member of the City Council, and others are on the list prosecutors plan to put on the witness stand at the corruption trial of former Mayor Sheng Thao and others scheduled for October.

The Oaklandside published the list of 72 names Friday from a court filing by federal prosecutors. Prosecutors allege that former Mayor Thao, her boyfriend, Andre Jones, and California Waste Management owners, David and Andy Duong, were involved in an elaborate bribery scheme that included granting political favors in return for supporting business deals. All four have pleaded not guilty.

Most prominent among those on the list are current Oakland City Councilmember Kevin Jenkins and Alameda County Supervisor Nikki Fortunato Bas, a former longtime member of the city council.

Other prominent names include Fruitvale businessman Mario Juarez and former San Leandro Councilman Bryan Azevedo. Both have pleaded guilty to bribery charges in return for their testimony. The rest of the list includes dozens of Oakland city staffers, employees at two of Duong’s companies, Port of Oakland employees, FBI agents, and forensic inspectors at the U.S. Postal Service.

