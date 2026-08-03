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Powerful union non-committal on billionaire tax

KALW | By Laura Fitzgerald,
CapRadio
Published August 3, 2026 at 10:43 AM PDT
Large white building with columns built into a hill with a view of the San Francisco bay behind it.
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Spreckles Mansion on San Francisco's "billionaires' row" in Pacific Heights. The property is valued by Forbes at $25 million.

SEIU California, one of the most powerful political forces in the state, voted last week to take a neutral position on Proposition 40, the proposed "Billionaires' Wealth Tax."

Prop 40 would impose a one-time 5% tax on billionaires’ assets. SEIU United Healthcare Workers proposed the tax, without initial support from other SEIU unions.

But this move by SEIU California to stay neutral is the latest example of how divided organized labor is over the tax.

The umbrella organization is instead backing an effort to tax corporations whose employees make little enough to qualify for Medicaid and other public benefits.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill earlier this summer that would require the Department of Finance to present options for doing so next year.

SEIU California represents 750,000 members and 17 local unions.
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