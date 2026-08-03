Lawsuit challenging state antisemitism law struck down

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit last week challenging a California law aimed at cracking down on antisemitism in schools.

The law establishes new educational oversight by creating an Antisemitism Prevention Coordinator. It also bans any instructional materials that are discriminatory.

Members of the Legislative Jewish Caucus pushed for the legislation, citing an uptick in antisemitism in California schools.

But opponents, including some teachers, students, and civil rights organizations like the ACLU, warned the law is overly broad and would stifle classroom discussion about Palestine an argument the judge rejected.

A middle school teacher in the Berkeley Unified School District brought the lawsuit against Governor Gavin Newsom and the state, arguing the law violated her First Amendment rights.