Full agenda awaits returning State Legislature

The California Legislature is back today from its summer recess, and lawmakers have a hefty agenda to tackle.

First things first, Newsom and state lawmakers must figure out how to spend the state's main climate fund. That was a leftover issue that didn't get resolved by June. They must figure out how to do more with less money.

Separately, Newsom's administration is exploring a couple of packages, including wildfire legislation that critics say could hurt fire victims, although his administration didn't give specifics.

He's also potentially stepping in to help a tech billionaire-backed group called California Forever for its Solano County development, although talks are still underway.

Lawmakers have until August 31 to pass any legislation before they adjourn for the year.

