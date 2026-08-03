© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Candidates reach consensus on Hunters Point toxic cleanup

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published August 3, 2026 at 10:48 AM PDT
'Camp Dismal' site in 2021, prior to becoming the Vehicle Triage Center
Wikimedia Commons User: Picasa
/
Creative Commons / Wikimedia Commons
'Camp Dismal' site in 2021, prior to becoming the Vehicle Triage Center

Candidates for San Francisco's District 10 Supervisor position agreed that it’s time to do something about radioactive waste at Hunters Point Shipyard.

That’s the consensus that emerged at a candidates forum last Thursday. The shipyard was previously the site of radioactivity research conducted by the Naval Radiological Defense Laboratory. It was also where radiation and atomic weapons were decommissioned. A lawsuit filed two years ago alleged that radioactive waste has not been adequately cleaned up by the U.S. Navy.

The nine candidates — Theo Ellington, J.R. Eppler, Ellsworth M. Jennison, Jr., Mike Trouble Lin, Jamo Muhammad, Jessica Pessecow, Shawn Richard, Dion-Jay "DJ" Brookter, and Deandra Bryant — agreed that the future of the site was an important issue.

Richards, Muhammad, and Lin suggested putting pressure on the federal government and the Navy to clean up the site.

Pessecow recommended bioremediation — using bacteria to eat radioactive waste — as well as providing screenings and healthcare to residents in the area.

Other candidates proposed real-time monitoring of hazardous substances in the area, as well as requiring developers to pause construction on projects in Hunters Point.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid