El Cerrito begins removing Flock cameras

Police in El Cerrito began the process of taking down license plate reader cameras Thursday after the city decided to cut ties with Flock Safety.

In May, the City Council voted against renewing its contract with Flock after it was revealed that federal agencies had accessed data from the city's 40 cameras without police knowledge.

This makes El Cerrito one of several California cities to part ways with Flock, including Mountain View , Los Altos Hills , and Santa Cruz .

The cameras went out of commission last month when the contract expired on June 6. However, concerns were raised that the cameras were still operating after video circulated showing a camera flickering as cars passed by.

Flock advised El Cerrito police that the removal process will last until August 18.