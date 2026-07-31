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El Cerrito begins removing Flock cameras

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 31, 2026 at 8:41 AM PDT
A singular Flock camera stands in front of blue sky and greenery
Tony Webster
/
Wikimedia
400 Flock cameras were installed in San Francisco in 2024, according to Flock Safety's blog.

Police in El Cerrito began the process of taking down license plate reader cameras Thursday after the city decided to cut ties with Flock Safety.

In May, the City Council voted against renewing its contract with Flock after it was revealed that federal agencies had accessed data from the city's 40 cameras without police knowledge.

This makes El Cerrito one of several California cities to part ways with Flock, including Mountain View, Los Altos Hills, and Santa Cruz.

The cameras went out of commission last month when the contract expired on June 6. However, concerns were raised that the cameras were still operating after video circulated showing a camera flickering as cars passed by.

Flock advised El Cerrito police that the removal process will last until August 18.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid