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Pittsburg will host virtual engagement session on data centers

KALW | By Ellie Prickett-Morgan
Published July 30, 2026 at 6:17 PM PDT
Christopher Bowns
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Creative Commons
Interior of a server room at Virginia Tech.

Pittsburg City Council will host a virtual community engagement workshop on Data Centers tomorrow.

In 2024, the City of Pittsburg approved a large data center on the site of an old golf course.

According to the city’s website, the center will use recycled water and ‘air cooling,’ and energy costs won’t go up for locals. But City Councilmember Jelani Killings says residents are still concerned.

Even though construction is already in progress, Pittsburg is hosting a virtual community engagement session at 6:00 p.m. tomorrow.

Residents are encouraged to submit questions about the development — and data centers in general — ahead of time.

To submit questions in advance, email datacenters@pittsburgca.gov. The 7/30 virtual session Zoom is linked here.

Bay Area Headlines
Ellie Prickett-Morgan
Ellie is an Oakland based audio journalist covering food, environment, and climate stories in the Bay.
See stories by Ellie Prickett-Morgan