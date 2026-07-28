New federal bill would create safety regulations for driverless cars

Today Congressman Kevin Mullin announced the Autonomous Vehicle Emergency Response Coordination Act outside of San Francisco Fire Station 4.

Rep. Mullins’ bill would require driverless-car companies to coordinate with first responders during emergencies.

"It would establish a 24/7 hotline for public officials to communicate directly with AV companies in real time, in the moment," Rep. Mullin explained. "And create a process so that local public officials can issue requests for AVs to avoid certain areas during an emergency. We call it geofencing."

Rep. Mullin’s proposal comes after a series of mishaps involving autonomous vehicles, or AVs.

Travis Raburn / KALW

In December last year, a citywide power outage stalled Waymos across San Francisco, creating hours of traffic congestion for residents.

And on the 4th of July, dozens of Waymos created an hours-long traffic jam in the Presidio. One drove passengers over a lit firework, while several others had to be towed.

San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispin says AVs commonly disrupt emergency services: "These interferences frequently require direct interaction between SFFD personnel and the autonomous vehicle, diverting firefighters and paramedics away from critical emergency response duties in such situations as safety personnel."

Despite the Lurie Administration’s support of the AV industry, the Mayor was also there in support of the legislation.

"We have served as the birthplace of rideshare services and now autonomous vehicles," Mayor Lurie said. "And each of those innovations evolved over time to meet the needs of a dynamic city. Now it is time for autonomous vehicles to do the same."

The Lurie administration has historically supported the expansion of driverless vehicles in San Francisco. Last year, Mayor Lurie allowed Waymos to start driving on Market St., and supported pilot programs at both the San Francisco and Oakland airports.

Rep. Mullin's bill is expected to be introduced to the House of Representatives this Thursday.

