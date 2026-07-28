Key figure to testify for prosecutors at Oakland corruption trial

A local businessman, who is an informant in a government corruption trial, has pleaded guilty and will testify as a witness in the trial against former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, her boyfriend, and two prominent businessmen.

The Oaklandside reported that Fruitvale entrepreneur Mario Juarez has agreed to testify after pleading guilty to a single charge of conspiring to commit bribery with Thao, her boyfriend, Andre Jones, and businessmen Andy and David Duong.

The trial of Thao, Jones, and the Duongs is scheduled to start in October. All face charges of bribery and corruption in a sprawling, ongoing probe. Juarez’s guilty plea came to light late last week in a court filing.

Also implicated in the documents are alleged attempts by Thao and the Duongs — the owners of California Waste Solutions — to make illicit payments to arrange a contract to build temporary shelters for the local homeless community.

The Duongs’ company has a multi-million dollar contract to provide recycling and waste disposal services to Oakland and a number of other local cities.

The documents also show a series of communications dating back to 2022, shortly before Thao, then a city councilmember, began her campaign for mayor. She was elected that year, but was recalled in 2024 , a few months after the FBI raided her home.

Thao, Jones, and the Duongs were indicted on federal charges in January 2025. All have entered not guilty pleas.

