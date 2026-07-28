© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Red Cross declares blood shortage

KALW | By Ellie Prickett-Morgan
Published July 28, 2026 at 2:17 PM PDT
Exterior shot of two glass doors of a blood donation center. An open sign is hanging on the inside of the left door. Hours of operation are printed in white on the right door. On both doors, in purple and black text, "Vitalant" is printed. Inside, the same logo is visible on the wall, along with a table with plastic water bottles
Wren Farrell
/
KALW News
Exterior shot of a Vitalant blood donation center in downtown San Francisco, one of many places in the Bay where you can donate blood.

The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood shortage for only the second time in the nonprofit's history.

The nonprofit, which supplies 40% of the nation's blood to hospitals, announced the shortage earlier this month. Donations are not keeping up with demand, according to the organization.

The Red Cross attributes the low turnout to extreme heat, poor air quality, and widespread foodborne illnesses.

All blood types are needed, especially type O.

To make an appointment to donate blood through the Red Cross, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Bay Area Headlines
Ellie Prickett-Morgan
Ellie is an Oakland based audio journalist covering food, environment, and climate stories in the Bay.
See stories by Ellie Prickett-Morgan