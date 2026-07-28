American Red Cross declares blood shortage

The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood shortage for only the second time in the nonprofit's history.

The nonprofit, which supplies 40% of the nation's blood to hospitals, announced the shortage earlier this month. Donations are not keeping up with demand, according to the organization.

The Red Cross attributes the low turnout to extreme heat, poor air quality, and widespread foodborne illnesses.

All blood types are needed, especially type O.

To make an appointment to donate blood through the Red Cross, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

