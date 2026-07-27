Increasing youth voter participation focus of forum

The Public Policy Institute of California hosted a discussion in Sacramento Thursday about how to get more young Californians engaged in the political process ahead of this November's Election.

In the last presidential election, about 42 percent of eligible California voters under 25 cast a ballot. Much lower than the overall statewide turnout of 62 percent.

Leslie Ortiz just graduated from UCLA where she helped high schoolers register to vote. She said the low numbers don't mean young people don't care.

"Young people do care about these things," Ortiz added. "They are aware of what's happening around them, and they do want to make a difference. They just don't know how."

Ortiz says low turnout tracks with real barriers. For example, fewer young people have driver's licenses. So fewer register at the DMV.

Twenty-four year-old Jon'Nae Sylvester is a Long Beach legislative deputy and advises organizations on how to reach young people.

"We always talk about youth as being part of the future," said Sylvester, "but they are engaged much more when you treat them as part of the present and not an audience."

But Callie Lichti said young people also have to step up. She wasn't politically engaged growing up. But a college internship changed that. She's now a legislative aide to Assemblymember Phillip Chen.

"You have to put yourself in the process and engage to really learn about it.," Licht said. "That's the whole stance of democracy. If you're not engaging, it kind of just moves past you."

Californians have until October 19th to register to vote.

