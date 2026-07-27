© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bill would require major companies to disclose ties to slavery

KALW | By CapRadio
Published July 27, 2026 at 12:41 PM PDT
California's State Capital Building in Sacramento
City Year
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
California's State Capital Building in Sacramento

Major companies doing business in California would be required to disclose historical ties to slavery under a bill advancing in the state Legislature.

Los Angeles Democratic Assembly member Isaac Bryan is the author.

"I think we should have a true and honest public accounting on the private wealth that's been generated and extracted from our collective ownership of Black bodies during chattel slavery," said Bryan. "Many of the major financial institutions in this country, some of the foundational wealth that was generated was generated from chattel slavery."

'Chattel slavery' refers to enslaved people legally classified as personal property.

The bill applies to corporations and retailers with global gross receipts exceeding $100 million-a-year.

Insurance trade groups oppose the measure and say it's duplicative since California has an older law requiring slave-era policy disclosures.

The bill has passed the Senate Public Safety Committee. It heads next to Appropriations.
Bay Area Headlines
CapRadio
See stories by CapRadio