California sues Trump administration over FEMA funding conditions

California is joining a multi-state coalition to sue the Trump administration over conditions tied to billions of dollars of FEMA funding. The new requirements include states having to adopt certain election policies, immigration enforcement, and giving FEMA the broad discretion to cut off

funding at any time. The coalition argues the conditions are unlawful.

Attorney General Rob Bonta says California receives $150 million-a-year in grants designed to prepare for and recover from disasters.

"It's attempting to use critical federal funding as leverage to force states to carry out its preferred policies. Uh the problem is Congress, not the president determines the conditions attached to federal funding. And the federal government can't force states to choose between protecting the residents and surrendering their constitutional authority."

Earlier attempts by the Trump administration to tie conditions to previous cycles of FEMA funding have been blocked by a judge. This is California’s 79th lawsuit against the Trump administration.

