GOP lawmaker criticizes AG Bonta over language for fall Voter ID initiative

State Republican Senator David Tangipa is slamming California Attorney General Rob Bonta for changing the ballot language on the voter ID initiative residents will vote on in November.

“It is going from a voter ID and citizenship verification constitutional amendment to now say prohibits citizens from voting," says Tangipa. "This is insane. The highest law enforcement officer is now actively rigging the election in the middle of the election season.”

Tangipa adds the original language for the initiative had been approved for over a year, and millions of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents signed petitions to put it on the ballot.

This isn't the first time Bonta has been accused of changing ballot language on initiatives to reflect his views. It has brought renewed calls for that responsibility to be taken away from the California Attorney General and given to the non-partisan Legislative Analyst's Office.