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BART announces weekend stoppages on Green Line to replace equipment

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 23, 2026 at 2:56 PM PDT
A BART train at the Oakland Coliseum Station
Willem_90
/
Wikimedia Commons
A BART train at the Oakland Coliseum Station

The first of several weekend stoppages of BART service between stations in Union City and Fremont will begin Saturday.

BART crews will be working in the trackway near the Fremont station to replace aging infrastructure.

The work will require shutdowns of train service between the Union City and Warm Springs/South Fremont stations. BART's Green Line will also fully shut down.

Bus shuttles will be provided to transfer passengers directly between these stations. Other shuttles will make an additional stop at the Fremont station.

BART said passengers taking buses should expect delays of 30 to 40 minutes.

The Orange Line will continue to run at all stations except between Union City and Warm Springs/South Fremont stations, where the bus shuttles will replace train service.

Riders using the bus shuttles and heading for San Francisco should plan to transfer from an Orange Line train to a Blue Line train at Bay Fair station. Blue, Red, and Yellow lines will run normally.

The same closures will be in effect for subsequent weekends on August 15 to 16, August 29 to 30, September 12 to 13, and September 26 to 27.

https://www.bart.gov/news/articles/2026/news20260623
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Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid