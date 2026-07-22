Alameda County brush fire spreads more than a thousand acres

A large brush fire ignited last night near Pleasanton, racing more than a thousand acres and threatening structures.

CalFire said the "Little Fire" started yesterday afternoon near Vallecitos and Little Valley Roads in the Sunol area of Alameda County.

As of this morning, the fire agency said the1,000 acre blaze was at 40% containment. One firefighter was reported injured while battling the fire, but no further information on the extent of the injury has been released.

Cal Fire said the blaze is in a remote location with difficult access and continues to threaten structures and powerlines.

Evacuation orders for parts of Sunol were lifted, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. But evacuations orders are still in place East of 680 and South of Pleasanton,

The Sheriff’s Office said a temporary shelter has been set up at the Pleasanton Senior Center, at 5353 Sunol Boulevard.

The Bay Area Air District issued an air quality advisory in the East Bay through yesterday due to wildfire's smoke.

