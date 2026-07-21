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Sausalito City Council scheduled to discuss City Manager's job following arrest

KALW | By Bay City News Service
Published July 21, 2026 at 7:04 AM PDT
A white woman with brown hair past her shoulders smiles to the camera in bright blue blazer.
City of Sausalito via Bay City News
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City of Sausalito
Elaine Forbes, the city manager for Sausalito, was arrested on Saturday for suspicion of burglary. (City of Sausalito via Bay City News)

Sausalito’s new city manager, Elaine Forbes, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of burglary.

Forbes began her role as city manager at the start of July, after being appointed by the City Council. She was put on a leave of absence a few days before her arrest.

As of now, Brandon Phipps is serving as acting city manager, according to city officials.

Before this role, Forbes spent nine years as director of the Port of San Francisco, where she oversaw waterfront infrastructure, maritime operations, public access and real estate management.

A spokesperson for Forbes told press that she is experiencing a mental health crisis.

The Sausalito City Council is scheduled to discuss Forbe's performance during a closed session today.

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