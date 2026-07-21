Sausalito City Council scheduled to discuss City Manager's job following arrest

Sausalito’s new city manager, Elaine Forbes, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of burglary.

Forbes began her role as city manager at the start of July, after being appointed by the City Council. She was put on a leave of absence a few days before her arrest.

As of now, Brandon Phipps is serving as acting city manager, according to city officials.

Before this role, Forbes spent nine years as director of the Port of San Francisco, where she oversaw waterfront infrastructure, maritime operations, public access and real estate management.

A spokesperson for Forbes told press that she is experiencing a mental health crisis.

The Sausalito City Council is scheduled to discuss Forbe's performance during a closed session today.