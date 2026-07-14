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Sale of the Oakland Coliseum complex finally approved

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 14, 2026 at 2:50 PM PDT
A view from outside the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum
Chris
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
An exterior view of the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum

The Oakland City Council approved a city ordinance on Monday / yesterday, agreeing to the terms of the sale of the Oakland Arena and Coliseum Complex.

The agreement passed 6-1 with Councilmember Noel Gallo voting "no." Councilmember Kevin Jenkins was not present for the vote.

The Oaklandside reported there was a celebratory mood in the council chamber. Oakland will sell its 50% share in the complex to the Oakland Acquisition Company, or OAC, an affiliate of the Oakland-based African American Sports and Entertainment Group.

Under the deal, the city will receive $110 million cash for its share of the 112-acre complex. This includes $50 million for the Oakland Arena and $60 million for the Coliseum stadium and parking lots.

Under the agreement, the city will receive partial payment from the developers by next January. Oakland will also receive a 6% ticket sale royalty and expects $15 million in future revenue from building permits as development gets underway.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid