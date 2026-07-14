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Fall ballot measures aim to build more affordable housing

KALW | By Madison Alvarado,
San Francisco Public Press
Published July 14, 2026 at 2:24 PM PDT
A crowd of over thirty people stand on the steps of City Hall with signs that read "Housing is a Human Right" "Sign here to fund affordable housing" "A better world is possible" etc. Supervisor Jackie Fielder is visible in the center, smiling in a tan suit, so is Dean Preston
Neal Wong
/
San Francisco Public Press
Affordable housing advocates gathered on the steps of City Hall on July 2 to celebrate collecting enough signatures to place a measure that would allocate funds for affordable housing and rental assistance on the November ballot.

San Francisco needs $17.9 billion to build enough affordable housing to accommodate population growth by 2031, per a recent report. The city has struggled to hit its goals due to a shortage of government funds and high construction costs.

Local officials say those targets just aren’t realistic. But experts point out there are a variety of solutions that could spur production, several of which will appear on this November’s ballot. Some suggestions include doubling the allocation to the Housing Trust Fund, setting aside money from a real estate transfer tax for social housing, and creating a municipal bank that can issue loans to affordable housing developers.

Read the full story from The San Francisco Public Press here.
Bay Area Headlines
Madison Alvarado
Madison Alvarado is an investigative reporter with the San Francisco Public Press.
See stories by Madison Alvarado
San Francisco Public Press
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