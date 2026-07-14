Fall ballot measures aim to build more affordable housing

San Francisco needs $17.9 billion to build enough affordable housing to accommodate population growth by 2031, per a recent report. The city has struggled to hit its goals due to a shortage of government funds and high construction costs.

Local officials say those targets just aren’t realistic. But experts point out there are a variety of solutions that could spur production, several of which will appear on this November’s ballot. Some suggestions include doubling the allocation to the Housing Trust Fund, setting aside money from a real estate transfer tax for social housing, and creating a municipal bank that can issue loans to affordable housing developers.