State lawmaker urges California to step in to protect rights of transgender troops

Thousands of transgender service members in California aren’t certain they’ll receive an honorable discharge. That’s because President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transgender people from the military last year. One state lawmaker says it’s California’s responsibility to step up to bridge any gaps in support.

After the ban, trans service members had two options: volunteer they were trans, and secure an honorable discharge, or stay quiet about their status, risking a less than honorable discharge.

That could cut them off from some veterans’ benefits like mental health care and education assistance.

That’s why Assemblymember Chris Ward introduced a bill that would help make it easier for trans troops to contest a dishonorable discharge, should they receive one.

"This bill is about dignity, fairness, and stability," said Ward, "and when service members raise their right hand to defend our country, California must ensure that we do not abandon them when federal policy turns its back on them."

While Ward says he isn’t aware of trans service members who’ve received a less than honorable discharge, the concern is real.

Under the Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy, some 2,000 LGBT troops were given less than honorable discharges, and shut out of some veterans’ benefits. Advocates say Ward’s legislation is needed — in case the same happens again.