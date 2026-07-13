Newsom hits campaign trail to help Democrats win mid-terms

With five months to the midterm elections, Governor Gavin Newsom is set to kick off a campaign tour to support Democrats in swing districts around the country to help flip congressional seats blue.

Newsom’s first stop is Nevada where he’ll help fundraise for the state’s Attorney General Aaron Ford who’s running for Governor, to flip the Governor’s office blue, according to Newsom’s campaign.

The Governor’s schedule will also include trips to Southern states to support Democratic candidates and help flip red congressional seats.

Newsom’s widely seen as a likely presidential candidate for 2028. His campaign efforts around the country have been a key way for the Democrat to push back on President Donald Trump.

"I mean this is serious stuff," said Newsom. "So yes, I will advocate to take back the House of Representatives, I will advocate to make sure there’s a system of checks and balances."

Newsom has raised over $5 million to support Democrats nationwide through his PAC, Campaign for Democracy.

Just this week, he raised $120,000 to support Democrats running for three districts that could flip blue under Proposition 50.

"We gotta finish the job on Prop 50," added Newsom. "Yeah, that was the easy part. Now we gotta win the races.

Newsom is set to travel the state later this summer to campaign for Democrats in the five districts Democrats hope to pick up under the new congressional map.